Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 73,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.04.



Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

