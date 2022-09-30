Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.18.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

MU stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.