Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.18.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $480,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,427,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

