Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

NASDAQ MU opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $64.46.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

