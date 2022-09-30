Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.46. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

