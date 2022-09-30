Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $60.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.46. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

