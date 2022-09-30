Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $50.01, but opened at $51.20. Micron Technology shares last traded at $50.35, with a volume of 514,594 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

