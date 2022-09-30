Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRTX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRTX opened at $69.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $70.14. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

