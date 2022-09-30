Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in September

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,933,200 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 936.5 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MMTOF remained flat at $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells passenger vehicles, and their parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile Business and Financial Service Business segments.

