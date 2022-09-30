Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in September

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,933,200 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 936.5 days.
Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MMTOF remained flat at $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile
