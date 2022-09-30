Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Down 64.3% in September

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $429.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $368.00 and a one year high of $577.00.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $26.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.72 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 92.74 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

