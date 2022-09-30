Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 132.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

DAL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. 197,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,001,153. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

