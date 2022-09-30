Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 1,919 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,863.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in General Motors by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 173,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,092,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

