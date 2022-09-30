Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,020 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. JD.com makes up about 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after buying an additional 1,055,400 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 76.9% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after buying an additional 3,667,164 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,919,000 after buying an additional 421,052 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 17,167.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after buying an additional 5,589,631 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,823,000 after buying an additional 1,244,822 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. 129,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.64.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.