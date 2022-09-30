Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $53,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after acquiring an additional 452,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $465,952,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. 16,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,264. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.