Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $545,022,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $338,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $161,971,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $91,495,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.98. 9,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,441. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 189.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.86. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

