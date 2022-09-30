Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $766,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Sony Group comprises about 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sony Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Sony Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $64.50 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

