Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 267 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 187,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 609,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,199,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 87,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $155.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

