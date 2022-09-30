Moller Financial Services Acquires 289,975 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 6.2% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $18,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.07. 32,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,061,310. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $55.07.

