Moller Financial Services Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Moller Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102,944 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,969,000 after acquiring an additional 337,527 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.56. The company had a trading volume of 32,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,308. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

