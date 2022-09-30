Moller Financial Services Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Moller Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 82,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 382,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,442. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.94. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

