Moller Financial Services Has $1.97 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.71. 12,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,643. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

