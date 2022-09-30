Moller Financial Services Has $12.29 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $12,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 232,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. 518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,975. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $60.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.