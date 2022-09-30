Moller Financial Services Sells 905 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moller Financial Services cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

NYSE COP traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $103.17. The company had a trading volume of 151,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average is $101.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

