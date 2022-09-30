Monavale (MONA) Price Reaches $614.87 on Top Exchanges

Monavale (MONA) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for about $614.87 or 0.03167725 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monavale has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. Monavale has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $763,632.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00275087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001249 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017149 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monavale

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. Reddit “

