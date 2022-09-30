Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MONRF. HSBC raised Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Moncler from €57.00 ($58.16) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Moncler from €62.00 ($63.27) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler Price Performance

Shares of MONRF stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $78.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.