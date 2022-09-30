Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 630,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,002. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

