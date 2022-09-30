Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $26.63 Million Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 339,533 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for about 19.8% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $26,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 250.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Moneda USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 2,070,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 56,118 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBR. Itau BBA Securities lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. 1,028,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,318,216. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This represents a yield of 44.8%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

