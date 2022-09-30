Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Reduces Stock Position in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos trimmed its position in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,168 shares during the quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned 0.10% of AgileThought worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in AgileThought by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AgileThought by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the first quarter worth $56,000. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 15,394 shares of AgileThought stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $56,803.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 855,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,009.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,847 shares of company stock worth $221,903. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

AGIL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,576. AgileThought, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 22.25% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AgileThought, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AgileThought in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on AgileThought in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

