MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$303.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.

MongoDB Trading Up 5.8 %

MongoDB stock traded up $11.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.04. The stock had a trading volume of 70,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,547. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $188.17 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.53.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.26.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,095 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,441.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

