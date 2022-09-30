Monolith Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $2.32 million and $4,944.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,290.67 or 1.00045544 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00059153 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00065632 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00082482 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.