MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MonotaRO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of MonotaRO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 22,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.43.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

