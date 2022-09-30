Monument Capital Management Cuts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

