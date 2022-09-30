Monument Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned approximately 1.30% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 63,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $41.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

