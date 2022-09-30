Monument Capital Management Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $132.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $358.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

