Monument Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

