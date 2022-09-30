Monument Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Monument Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,488,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,195,000 after purchasing an additional 213,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,059,000 after acquiring an additional 356,362 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $13,697,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 496,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 66,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.36%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

