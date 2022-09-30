Monument Capital Management Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $144.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.37 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

