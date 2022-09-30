Monument Capital Management Has $637,000 Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,186,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,358,000 after buying an additional 625,080 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 27.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,553,000 after acquiring an additional 481,408 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STAG opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 114.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

