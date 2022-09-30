Monument Capital Management Sells 1,112 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Monument Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Murphy USA makes up 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,754,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $277.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.88. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.97 and a 52-week high of $303.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $2.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

