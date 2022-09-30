Monument Capital Management Sells 16,425 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Truist Financial by 25.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

