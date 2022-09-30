Monument Capital Management Takes $2.19 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after acquiring an additional 272,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after acquiring an additional 503,485 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,319,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter.

SHY opened at $81.28 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

