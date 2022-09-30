Monument Capital Management Trims Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned about 0.16% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 130.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $13.51 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

