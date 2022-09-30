Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 3.8% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.33.

NYSE MCO opened at $246.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.26. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $244.65 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.