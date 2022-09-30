Moonshot (MSHOT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $66,890.91

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. Moonshot has a total market cap of $66,890.91 and approximately $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonshot has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonshot coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Moonshot

Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonshot is https://reddit.com/r/MoonshotRS25 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonshot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using U.S. dollars.

