Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 418 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

HDV stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.40. 46,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,727. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.66. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.96 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

