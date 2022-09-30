Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 89 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.5% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,902,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 535.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 299,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,044,000 after acquiring an additional 252,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.09. 1,651,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,564,532. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.15 and a 200 day moving average of $310.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $268.84 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

