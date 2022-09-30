MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MP. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 17.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $3,309,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,294,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,112,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

