M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in M&T Bank by 118.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 34.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.57.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.03 and a 200-day moving average of $173.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

