Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.19

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.57. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 215 shares.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MLLGF. Raymond James raised Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
