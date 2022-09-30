Munch Token (MUNCH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15,138.00

Munch Token (MUNCH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Munch Token has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Munch Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Munch Token has a market capitalization of $393,597.00 and approximately $15,138.00 worth of Munch Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Munch Token was first traded on April 14th, 2021. Munch Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. Munch Token’s official Twitter account is @munchtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Munch Token is munchtoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Munch is a digital currency that replaces the ‘bite’ taken by traditional financial systems and distributes it to community-chosen causes and in rewards to its users. By collecting a 3% transaction fee from all Munch transactions, rewards are distributed evenly between our community and an accredited charitable cause, decided by the community. On each transaction, the percentage distributed to charity is taken from the transaction and stored in the contract’s address, rather than a private wallet. Uniswap’s router’s functions convert the token to ETH and automatically send directly to the charity’s address.”

